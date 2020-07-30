Former GOP Candidate Herman Cain Dies of COVID-19

July 30, 2020 -- Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, died Thursday. He was 74.

Cain died 4 weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” wrote Dan Calabrese, the editor for website HermanCain.com. "He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

Cain, Cabrese wrote, “was basically pretty healthy in recent years, [but] he was still in a high-risk group” because of his history with cancer, as well as his age. “We all prayed so hard every day. We knew the time would come when the Lord would call him home, but we really liked having him here with us, and we held out hope he’d have a full recovery.”

On June 20, Cain had attended an indoor rally in Tulsa, OK, for President Donald Trump. Six Trump campaign staff members and two members of the Secret Service tested positive for the virus after screenings the day of the rally.

In a July 2 post Calabrese wrote, “I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected.”

Cain was born on Dec. 13, 1945, in Memphis, TN, and grew up on the west side of Atlanta. He graduated from Morehouse University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and from Purdue University with a master’s degree in computer science.

He joined the Pillsbury Co. in 1977 and was credited with improving the fortunes of its subsidiary, Burger King, in Pennsylvania. This led to Cain’s appointment as president and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, where he worked from 1986 to 1996. He also served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City from 1992-1996, including a stint as chairman.