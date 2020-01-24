A Long Road to Recovery for Some COVID Survivors

FRIDAY, July 31, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- For Ron Panzok and many patients like him, the battle with COVID-19 didn't end when he left the hospital.

From the ambulance ride to North Shore University Hospital on New York's Long Island to the day he finally woke from a medically induced coma five weeks later, Panzok doesn't remember a thing. He missed more than a month of his life.

But emerging from the coma was only the start of a long road to recovery. The left side of his body was paralyzed -- the likely result of being sedated for weeks and a possible sign of nerve damage, which studies have shown coronavirus can cause.

"When I woke up from the coma, I could talk and everything, but I got scared because I couldn't move my left hand -- and I'm a lefty," said Panzok, a 66-year-old trucker from Queens, N.Y. "My hand was completely useless, and I couldn't move anything on my left side."

In mid-May, two weeks after he woke and got off a ventilator, Panzok was transferred to an acute rehab facility at Glen Cove Hospital, also on Long Island.

Acute rehabs take in patients after they leave a hospital's intensive care unit. Typically, patients have recovered from the injury or condition that sent them to the hospital -- be it a stroke, spinal cord injury or loss of a limb -- but they still have significant disabilities.

When Panzok got to Glen Cove, his kidney function was low and he was receiving dialysis. He had a deep pressure sore, a common injury among people who are bedridden. He still had paralysis on his left side and weakness throughout his body.

His arrival at the rehab center was well-timed. As the coronavirus cases peaked in New York, Glen Cove designated half of its rehab beds for COVID-19 patients.

"We basically ended up physically splitting our rehab units into two so that we could safely provide COVID rehab," said Dr. Susan Maltser, medical director of the hospital's department of physical medicine and rehabilitation.