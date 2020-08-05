Colleges Weigh How Best to Test for COVID

Aug. 5, 2020 -- College students who are returning to campus in the fall can expect a lot of new rituals to help keep them safe from COVID-19 -- from wearing masks to regular health checks and alternate day in-person classes.

One other new strategy that experts say will be key to preventing widespread transmission of the disease is testing.

“What happens after classes is a free-for-all,” says infectious disease expert Ravina Kullar, PharmD, an independent consultant and adjunct professor at the University of California, Los Angeles she says. “In the college environment, one needs to assume that almost everyone is potentially positive.”

About a quarter of 3,000 colleges and universities surveyed plan to have in-person or mostly in-person instruction, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. Another 16% will start with a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning.

Experts say that testing -- frequently and with fast results -- will be needed to keep those colleges open. “Some form of high-density and ongoing testing” is what is going to be important to college communities,” Sarah Fortune, chair of Harvard’s Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, said at a news conference.

A recent JAMA Network study found that testing students every 2 days is an effective way to contain the coronavirus.

Even using a low-quality, rapid test catching 70% of positive COVID-19 cases is better than testing weekly with a more sensitive test that takes longer to return results, the study found. Testing nationwide has been hampered by slow results -- sometimes taking a week more -- making them virtually meaningless.

"There has to be testing made available, because we know how easily this virus spreads. That's what makes it so sneaky,” Kullar says.