Will Coffee Shop Culture Survive COVID-19?

Aug. 7, 2020 -- Sharling Tellez was happy to be back at her local Starbucks in Alexandria, VA, on a warm July day, sipping her iced Chai latte while working on her laptop and talking with a friend. This was her first time back since the pandemic started and the chain began serving customers for take-out orders in May.

Tellez and other customers were sitting at tables mostly wearing masks on the Starbucks patio despite the heat and forecast of rain. The seating area inside remains closed to customers, another indication of how the pandemic has changed the café landscape.

But the days of lounging in comfy chairs or at tables inside coffee shops as soothing music plays in the background, tip-tapping on your laptop or reading a newspaper, appear to be a thing of the past, at least for now.

Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, the 2 largest coffee chains in the country, smaller chains such as Peets, and local specialty coffee stores all have taken numerous precautions following local mandates and public health guidance to protect staff and customers from COVID-19. Their safety policies include requiring staff and customers to wear masks/face coverings inside, physical distancing, hand washing, and sanitizing high-touch surfaces frequently.

As restrictions have lifted, some coffeeshops remain closed while others have reopened on a drive-through or curbside basis to keep customers outside the café space.

Peets decided to keep its interior spaces closed to customers when it reopened 50 of its stores in May in California and the Northwest, Illinois, Colorado, Maryland, and Virginia, according to Food Industry Executive. Peets officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Some independent coffee shops such as Coffee Labs Roasters in Tarrytown, NY, a 40-minute drive from Manhattan, have stayed in business during the pandemic by letting customers call in their orders and pick them up curb-side.

The staff took out the tables and 19 seats inside to make room for employees to work and keep their distance from each other, says president Alicia Love. “We didn’t have the space to allow customers inside and keep us and our customers safe. We were also afraid of people not wearing masks indoors, which is required by law in New York, and getting into arguments.”