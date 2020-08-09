No End in Sight as U.S. Cases Pass 5 Million

August 9, 2020 --- The U.S. logged 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, hitting another grim milestone in the nearly 6-month long pandemic that has devastated the country.

The U.S. tally is substantially larger than the next closest country, Brazil, which has logged roughly 3 million cases. It is roughly 2.5 times the size of the outbreak in India, though the total population in that country is more than 4 times as large.

Experts say the number of cases underscores the failure of our national response.

In July, newly reported cases in the U.S. topped 70,000 a day. "Seventy thousand was the number of cases that they had in Wuhan, China where this started, in total. So we were having a Wuhan a day in this country,” says Carlos Del Rio, MD, an infectious disease specialist and a professor of Global Health and Epidemiology at Emory University in Atlanta. “We’re doing a crappy job."

While cases have slowed slightly in recent days, they have been rapidly accelerating in the U.S. Since the introduction of the virus, it took the U.S. more than 12 weeks to reach its first 1 million cases, 7 weeks to amass 2 million cases, 3.5 weeks to reach 3 million, and 2.5 weeks to hit 4 million, and another 2.5 weeks to reach 5 million.

For comparison, the states of Alabama and South Carolina each have roughly 5 million residents.

Five million is only the visible portion of a much larger outbreak. A recent study by the CDC estimated that the actual number of U.S. infections is about 10 times higher than that number.

“We're still under-counting but I do think it signifies an important marker because we didn't have to have that many cases,” says Amesh Adalja, MD, an infectious disease and critical care specialist who is also a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

The U.S. also leads the world in deaths with more than 162,00, and has a 7-day average of more than 1,000 deaths a day.

The nation's response to the pandemic has stumbled for months. Here’s where we stand on some key measures.