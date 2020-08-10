Can We Prevent the Next 5 Million COVID Cases?

Aug. 10, 2020 -- The U.S. just sailed past the 5 million mark for confirmed cases of COVID-19. The coronavirus continues to spread in dozens of states. And Americans who’ve spent the last 4 months in various stages of lockdown are frustrated and exhausted.

“Where we are is the worst possible place right now,” says Jeffrey Shaman, PhD, a professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. “Unless we develop the collective will without the leadership of the federal government to control this, we're really in for a rough ride.”

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, says we could see 300,000 deaths by the end of 2020. “Right now, we have close to 1,000 casualties a day; so if we don’t change that trajectory, you could do the math and see where we are towards the end of the year,” he told CNBC.

Even though 5 million confirmed cases may seem like a huge number, it’s only 1.5% of the U.S. population. If the true number is 10 times higher, as research suggests, that still leaves plenty of room for the virus to spread. In order to reach herd immunity, where enough people have become immune to the virus to protect everyone else, we’d need more than 200 million people to be either infected or immunized.

Amesh Adalja, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, compares the situation to 2009’s H1N1 influenza pandemic, which infected 61 million Americans within a year. “This is an endemic virus, it’s not going anywhere. In the absence of a vaccine you’d expect a high percentage of the population to be infected. Everyone is susceptible,” he says.