Aug. 10, 2020 -- Donna Schuurman lives in Oregon, clear across the country from her mother in Maryland. Her mom, who is 91, resides in an assisted living facility in Baltimore that won’t allow visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. “I can’t fly out to see her, and I’m not allowed to see her,” Schuurman says.

“I’m FaceTiming with her, but just even the idea that I may never see her again -- if this wasn’t happening, I could get on a plane and hold her hand and sing to her.”

A lost chance to say goodbye to an aged parent, a promising romance that fizzles when a pair can’t meet in person, a career that stalls when a prized job vanishes, a dwindling shot at parenthood when an infertility clinic suspends all in vitro fertilization treatments -- these are the casualties of our lives on pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The year has been sort of canceled,” says Schuurman, EdD, a grief counselor and senior director of advocacy and training at the Dougy Center, an organization in Portland that supports grieving children and families. “Many things that we thought we were going to do -- and our norms -- have all been canceled, and with that comes an overwhelming sense of loss.”

People of all ages have been affected. The young have missed out on celebrating key milestones, such as high school or college graduations. Families have postponed memorial services and weddings, uncertain when they’ll actually be able to hold large gatherings again. Retirees, now unable to globetrot, are forced to set aside their travel dreams.