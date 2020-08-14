Parents Turn to 'Pods' for School During Pandemic

Aug. 14, 2020 -- This summer, Lian Chang and her husband were trying to figure out how some child care and socialization would be possible for their 3-year-old while still managing exposure to COVID.

“Like so many other families, the pandemic changed things in so many ways, so we were in the middle of talking with another family about creating a pod,” Chang says.

When information on pods, or small learning groups, was hard to come by, Chang created a Facebook group called Pandemic Pods, not only to learn more herself, but also to help other families, caregivers, and teachers.

The practice of “podding” involves getting together with one or more households regularly and in person at each other’s houses for small educational groups with agreed-upon measures to try to manage COVID-19 exposure risks.

It’s getting more attention, given the uncertainty of the upcoming school year. Many districts have opted out of in-person learning, or are offering a choice of virtual or in-school instruction as people grow more concerned about health risks at schools.

Academic pods and micro-schools have been around a long time but are having a surge of popularity and interest as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Chang quickly learned she wasn’t the only one curious about this educational practice.

One hundred people joined her group the first day she created it in early July. Within a week, the group’s ranks grew to 1,000, and more than a month later, it has 37,000 members nationwide.

“It’s absolutely a crisis,” Chang says. “Most parents do have to work to provide for their family, and most jobs are not compatible with 24/7 child care, let alone facilitating and augmenting some sort of school at home. We want our children to be safe and to learn, so many parents really are in an impossible position right now.”

Experts say it is a crisis on many fronts -- not only for the parents trying to figure out how to balance their family’s health, work, and education needs, but also because of the implications these academic pods, also called micro-schools, could have on children’s health and the nation’s education system.