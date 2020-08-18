Even With Misses, Rapid Tests Could Help Stop COVID

Aug. 18, 2019 -- To understand the power of quick, cheap tests to bring the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak to heel, look no further than the common at-home pregnancy test.

In a pregnancy test, a woman pees on a cartridge that contains a strip of absorbent paper. That paper is coated with tiny Y-shaped antibodies that recognize and clamp onto a hormone that women make when they are pregnant. In a life-altering bit of chemical drama, if the hormone is detected, the strip changes color.

A new batch of COVID-19 tests in development makes use of essentially the same technology. If they are deployed widely and frequently, some experts say, they could change the course of the pandemic, even before there’s a vaccine.

“We have a workable solution today,” says Michael Mina, MD, PhD, an expert in diagnostic tests at the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard University.

Mina says that with enough government funding -- meaning billions of dollars to be on the same scale as the investment in vaccines or the economic stimulus -- millions of these tests could be printed and distributed to every American at the cost of about $1 per test. He thinks that if everybody got a box of 50 tests and took one every day, “just like they put in their contact lenses,” the U.S. could see its outbreak disappear. Mina says he is helping some of the companies that are developing the rapid tests, but he doesn’t have a financial interest in any of them.

“If everyone is doing it, or even a just a majority of people are doing it, then it will stop the vast majority of transmission and it will cause these outbreaks to disappear in a matter of weeks. We don’t have to wait for a vaccine,” he said on a recent call with reporters.