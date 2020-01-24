Coronavirus Test Could Give Inaccurate Results

Aug. 19, 2020 -- A widely used coronavirus test could produce inaccurate results due to issues with the equipment and software used to run the test, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Monday.

The agency issued the alert about Thermo Fisher's TaqPath genetic test, the Associated Press reported.

The company is working with the FDA "to make sure that laboratory personnel understand the need for strict adherence to the instructions for use," according to a spokeswoman for Thermo Fisher.

The FDA didn't reveal how many inaccurate test results there have been, the AP reported.