Doctors: Take Effects of COVID-19 to Heart

Aug. 19, 2020 -- When Ken Koontz tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-July, he had every reason to believe he’d recover fully and be just fine. The 53-year-old from Woodstock, GA, is a 16-time Ironman and Half-Ironman finisher, a professional triathlon coach, and a lifelong swimmer.

The sickest of the sick, he had been hearing, seemed to be older folks with other health problems, like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. But then, word came this month that Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez would sit out the rest of the season due to a heart problem caused by COVID-19.

Doctors know relatively little about all the possible side effects of COVID-19 and the potential for long-term problems. After all, it’s still a new virus. But a growing body of evidence suggests that anyone who gets the virus -- from the sick and the elderly to elite athletes -- faces the risk of heart damage.

“With any viral infection, there’s the potential to affect the heart, but COVID-19 seems to affect the heart more than other viruses,” says Eugene Chung, MD, director of sports cardiology at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center.