COVID Means Money Issues for Many With Diabetes

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- People with diabetes face a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19, but a new survey reports they have also suffered more economic fallout from the pandemic.

In June, 18% of people with diabetes were out of work compared to 12% of the general population. And one-third of people with diabetes have lost at least some income since the pandemic began versus about 29% of the general population, the survey released by the American Diabetes Association and dQ&A found.

That loss of work and income can have immediate and serious consequences for people with diabetes. Nearly one in four people with diabetes -- and half of those who'd lost income since the pandemic began -- said they had to dip into savings, take out a loan or use their stimulus money to get their diabetes supplies.

Worse, one in four people with diabetes have rationed their insulin, other medications or diabetes supplies. (Rationing insulin can lead to serious illness requiring hospitalization, and even death.)

"When you lose your job, you lose your health insurance. When you lose your health insurance, you might ration your medicines, and then people end up with poorer outcomes. This was going on well before COVID, but now COVID has cast a very bright light on an existing problem," said Tracey Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association.

The new research was done via an online survey with dQ&A's patient community. The survey was conducted in June 2020. Around 5,000 Americans with diabetes were included in the survey.

Half of respondents who had low incomes have lost some or all of their income. And seven in 10 self-employed people with diabetes have lost some or all of their income, the findings showed.

Even people who are still at work are worried about having enough money to care for their diabetes. One respondent with type 2 diabetes said: "I am having to watch my money a lot more carefully now because I don't know how long this COVID-19 will last and how long my hours will last at work."