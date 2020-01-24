Fauci Has Vocal Polyp Removed

Aug. 20, 2020 -- Surgery to remove a vocal cord polyp has sidelined White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN that he had the surgery Thursday morning.

Fauci previously revealed that he had vocal cord problems. In April, he told the Economic Club of Washington "that when you get your voices damaged a little -- I probably have a polyp there -- the only way to get better is to keep your mouth shut."

Despite the polyp, Fauci did numerous interviews and online events this week, as recently as Wednesday, CNN reported.