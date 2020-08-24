Pandemic Drove Spike in Panic Attacks

MONDAY, Aug. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The coronavirus pandemic has made many people more anxious. But for some, the threat of deadly infection and the drastic changes to everyday life may have triggered panic attacks.

New research found that between mid-March and early May of this year, there were 375,000 more Google searches for anxiety or panic attacks than would normally be expected.

"Right now, a lot of experts are hypothesizing that people's mental health will be affected by the pandemic. But we have little data on how people are actually affected, and that takes time -- months or years -- to gather. That's a huge problem when we have policymakers trying to draft policy when we don't have data," said study senior author Alicia Nobles. She's an assistant professor in the department of medicine at the University of California, San Diego.

"So our team turned to internet searches to see what people were searching for in the United States," Nobles said. There were 3.4 million searches for panic or anxiety attacks in the two months following the March 13 declaration of a U.S. national emergency due to COVID-19, her team found.

Because the data came from internet searches, it's not clear if people were actually having panic attacks or other conditions that have similar symptoms, like a heart attack.

Vaile Wright is senior director of health care innovation for the American Psychological Association. "Symptoms of a panic attack can be very intense, including physical reactions that can feel like a heart attack -- shortness of breath, rapid pounding heart rate, chest pressure and sweating," said Wright, who wasn't part of the study.

If you've never had a panic attack before, or are unsure if your symptoms are a panic attack or a heart attack, seek emergency care, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America advises. It can sometimes be difficult to tell these conditions apart.

What if you're feeling anxious and aren't sure if your symptoms are severe enough to indicate a panic attack? Wright said, "Panic attacks are a sudden episode of intense fear that typically peaks within 10 minutes."