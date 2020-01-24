What If Many Americans Say No to a COVID Vaccine?

TUESDAY, Aug. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists worldwide are racing to test and manufacture one or more coronavirus vaccines. But once a vaccine is proven safe and effective, one big question remains: How do you persuade everyone to take it?

Health experts have reason to worry.

Less than half of all American adults say they plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, according to two recent polls from Yahoo News/YouGov and NBC News/Survey Monkey. But halting the pandemic requires herd immunity -- achieved when an estimated 60% to 70% of the population is immune to the virus.

"This is going to be one of the most crucial parts of the vaccination campaign," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, in Baltimore. "We don't want anybody to sow doubt in the efficacy of the vaccine -- if it is indeed shown to be efficacious and safe -- because this is the only way that we really get this virus under control and remove it as the threat that it is."

Adalja and Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for immunization education with the Immunization Action Coalition, are just two of the many experts across the country planning for the moment a vaccine is approved. In a recent HD Live! interview, they discussed the reasons why people might be hesitant to get vaccinated, and how health care systems and the government can assure people that getting vaccinated is the right choice.

Moore and Adalja both sought to clear up one concern for vaccine skeptics -- that a vaccine is being rushed out and will, therefore, be unsafe. Despite the name given to the government's vaccine program -- Operation Warp Speed -- Moore and Adalja insisted that no steps are being skipped.

"When we talk about this as being Operation Warp Speed, warp speed is getting things into clinical trials and then manufacturing," Adalja explained. "It's not the clinical trials. That's going to still take the same time."

Moore agreed, adding, "We are not cutting steps that will affect our ability to know that this is safe. We're not taking shortcuts. We are simply streamlining the process to get a safe and effective vaccine to the public as quickly as humanly possible."