WEDNESDAY, Aug. 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Despite the wave of criticism that has followed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency approval of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients, infectious disease experts say the therapy remains promising.

Some scientists have questioned both the timing of the approval and the veracity of a key survival statistic cited by FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn. And the clinical trials needed to make sure that convalescent plasma really works are not yet complete.

Still, survivors' plasma has been on the list of potential COVID-19 treatments since the pandemic began and an emergency approval for its widespread use was not unexpected, said Dr. Liise-anne Pirofski, chair of biomedical research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, in New York City.

Data coming in from around the world shows that antibody-loaded plasma taken from COVID-19 survivors can help people fighting off an infection, Pirofski said.

For example, reports from China have shown that desperately ill patients treated late in their disease with convalescent plasma experienced a very rapid decrease in their viral load, Pirofski noted.

There's also no evidence that convalescent plasma can hurt a person, she added.

"I cannot think of one shred of data that I have seen that would suggest harm," Pirofski said.

But scientists still don't know exactly how effective plasma can be, when it would be best administered and if some patients would benefit more than others, said Pirofski and Dr. Shmuel Shoham, associate director of the Transplant and Oncology Infectious Diseases Center at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in Baltimore.

"What I think everybody agrees on is the gaps of knowledge that exist can best be addressed by high-quality trials," Pirofski said.

Both experts discussed the pros and cons of plasma therapy during a media briefing held by the Infectious Diseases Society of America on Tuesday.

The concept of convalescent plasma has been around for more than a century, Pirofski and Shoham said, and it is still used as a treatment for infections of hepatitis B, rabies and other viral diseases.