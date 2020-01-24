Hospitals Must Report COVID Data or Be Penalized

Aug. 26, 2020 -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is changing COVID-19 reporting requirements for hospitals again, drawing the ire of the two major U.S. hospital associations.

The rule, issued Aug. 25 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, goes into effect immediately, without any chance for comment or revision. CMS said the public health emergency was reason enough to skip the normal bureaucratic process.

Hospitals that fail to follow the new regulations could be ousted from Medicare and Medicaid programs. CMS estimates that 6,200 hospitals participate in those two federal health programs.

"These new rules represent a dramatic acceleration of our efforts to track and control the spread of COVID-19," CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement. "Reporting of test results and other data are vitally important tools for controlling the spread of the virus and give providers on the front lines what they need to fight it," she said.

But the American Hospital Association was appalled. "This disturbing move, announced in final form without consultation, or the opportunity to provide feedback through appropriate administrative procedures prior to it becoming effective, could jeopardize access to care and leave patients and communities without vital health services from their local hospital during a pandemic," AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement.

Chip Kahn, president and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals, tweeted that hospitals had been working in good faith with the federal government on reporting.

"Now agency blindsides industry with mandatory reporting rules. Not only r rules not vetted but sudden change could jeopardize patient care," tweeted Kahn. "CMS action should be reversed."

Six Changes Since February

Pollack said hospitals and health systems have tried to meet federal requirements "under very trying circumstances, despite the ever-changing requests from the government on data reporting."

He noted that the federal government has "made at least six changes to how they want hospitals to report data" since February.

The last change was in mid-July, when hospitals were told they would no longer report data to the CDC. Instead, they were directed to submit to a new portal managed by a private contractor, TeleTracking.