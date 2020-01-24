Maine Summer Camps Found, Isolated COVID Cases

Aug. 27, 2020 -- Three COVID-positive people with no symptoms were successfully identified and isolated at four overnight camps in Maine, a new government report shows.

The actions prevented COVID transmission to more than 1,000 other campers and staff who attended the four camps for well over a month between June and August, CNN reported.

The camps included people from across the United States and also from Bermuda, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom who quarantined for up to 14 days before arrival. Three of the camps also asked attendees to submit COVID-19 test results beforehand, according to the report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Daily temperature checks, more time spent outside and a good supply of face masks were among the social distancing steps taken at the camps.

All the precautions paid off, Dr. Laura Blaisdell, from Maine Medical Center Research Institute, and colleagues wrote, CNN reported.