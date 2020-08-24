Fewer Severe Asthma Attacks In Kids During COVID

THURSDAY, Aug. 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- After stay-at-home orders were issued this spring because of COVID-19, doctors at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia noticed a dramatic drop in the number of patients who were being admitted for asthma emergencies or seeing their doctors for outpatient visits.

In a new study, doctors there noted the drops were significant: the hospital and its care network witnessed a 60% decrease in daily asthma health care visits and an 83% decrease in steroid prescriptions. In-person visits, partially offset by new telehealth and phone appointments, decreased by 87% for outpatient visits and 84% for hospital visits.

"We saw less asthma events overall, severe and non-severe," said study senior author Dr. David Hill, an assistant professor of pediatrics at University of Pennsylvania, and a pediatric allergist at the hospital. "We were surprised by that."

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania reviewed both the 60 days leading up to the March 17 stay-at-home orders for their region and the 60 days after those orders began. They considered possible asthma triggers, choosing to focus on pollution and rhinovirus, a cause of the common cold. They compared rhinovirus infection data to cases from the five previous years.

"Rhinovirus has a long history of being documented as a virus that causes asthma flares and worse asthma outcomes," Hill said. "What we found is that rhinovirus infections were less after the shutdown.

"It could be the masking and the social distancing procedures that we're implementing for COVID were also helpful in limiting rhinovirus infections. I think that's likely. It could be due to the shutdown of schools and public spaces. It could just be the enhanced hygiene procedures that all of us were doing," Hill added.

The findings were published recently in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

"It's important to note that this is not causality, it's association. There could be other factors involved that we didn't study. And this is specific to our region," Hill said.