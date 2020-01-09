Dear Commissioner Hahn: Tell the Truth or Resign

Note: This special editorial was written by Eric Topol, MD, editor-in-chief of Medscape, as an open letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, MD. It first appeared on Medscape, WebMD's site for health care professionals.

I'm writing because I'm gravely concerned about your leadership of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The circumstances of your statements in recent days has led to a crisis in confidence. Not only has your credibility been diminished but so has that of the FDA, its 15,000-plus staff members, and, most importantly, your ability to oversee the health interests of the American people.

Let me remind you of the FDA's mission statement:

"FDA is responsible for advancing the public health by helping to speed innovations that make medical products more effective, safer, and more affordable and by helping the public get the accurate, science-based information they need to use medical products and foods to maintain and improve their health."

The emphasis here is on accurate, science-based information. Since you were sworn in on December 17, 2019, you have serially demonstrated your willingness to deviate from this bedrock premise. Immediately after President Trump widely and aggressively promoted hydroxychloroquine as a "miracle drug," on March 30, 2020, you granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for this drug without any sufficient or meaningful supportive evidence. Proof of that was borne out on June 15, 2020 when you revoked that EUA, acknowledging lack of efficacy and "ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other potential serious side effects."

The second major breach of accurate, science-based information came on August 23, 2020 when you participated in a press conference with President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar billed as a "very historic breakthrough." You said, "I just want to emphasize this point, because I don't want you to gloss over this number. We dream in drug development of something like a 35% mortality reduction. This is a major advance in the treatment of patients. This is a major advance...[A]nd a 35% improvement in survival is a pretty substantial clinical benefit. What that means is — and if the data continue to pan out — [of] 100 people who are sick with COVID-19, 35 would have been saved because of the admission of plasma."