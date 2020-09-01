What Changing Death Rates Tell Us About COVID-19

Sept. 1, 2020 -- From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, estimates of COVID-19’s death rate have been all over the map. They have ranged from less than 1% to as much as 25% in some countries.

Even Anthony Fauci, MD, the nation's chief infectious disease specialist, has gone back and forth on his assessments over time.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has achieved rock star status in the media, told Congress on March 11 that the new coronavirus “is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu,” putting the death rate at about 1%.

But just 2 weeks later, he adjusted that estimate downward, reporting in TheNew England Journal of Medicineon March 26: “[It] may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of COVID-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968).”

Since then, Fauci and other public health experts have put the COVID-19 death rate at about 0.6% -- six times that of a typical flu season -- which is the latest CDC projection.

This has led some mainstream media outlets to report that the coronavirus mortality rate is falling. But that’s not true.

The truth is that the bouncing ball of mortality projections has more to do with the inconsistent quality of the data from medical surveillance around the world. Some nations are frankly better at this than others, so variations by country have been significant.

The good news: COVID-19 hasn’t proven to be as deadly as first feared, when some early projections suggested as many as one in four infected people would die.

The bad: Even though the virus is killing a small percentage of infected people, it still adds up to a large number of deaths. As of Aug. 31, the virus had infected more than 25 million worldwide and killed 847,000. In the U.S., there are more than 6 million confirmed cases and more than 183,000 deaths.