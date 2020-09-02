How Effective is the Flu Vaccine?

Sept. 2, 2020 -- Every year since 2010, the CDC has urged almost all Americans over 6 months old to get a flu shot. And every year we fall far short -- just half of us got vaccinated during the 2018-19 season. One reason: Some people believe the shot just doesn’t work.

Because flu viruses mutate constantly and the vaccine wears off over time, you can’t get vaccinated once and expect to be covered for years, as you can with other diseases. The vaccine must be changed each year, in hopes of matching the ever-mutating viruses. And that’s been a challenge. On average, it’s been 40% effective, meaning it’s prevented illness 40% of the time. Since health officials started tracking it in 2003, effectiveness has varied from year to year, ranging from a low of 10% in 2004-05 to a high of 60% in 2010-11.

Here’s what makes it so difficult. There’s no single flu virus. It comes in several strains, the two most common being A and B. The A strain, the more dangerous of the two, has two subtypes that spread regularly among humans: A(H1N1) and A(H3N2). And the B strain, which tends to cause a milder illness, gets classified into two lines. From there, each one branches out further as new mutations occur.

“When we talk about building an influenza vaccine, we’re not just trying to make a vaccine for one virus, like with the measles,” says Michael L. Jackson, PhD, the principal investigator for the United States Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness Network from Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute. “We’re trying to make a vaccine for four different viruses all at once.”

Vaccines for A and B viruses were first given in the 1940s. In 1947, investigators realized that mutations in the viruses had made the vaccine ineffective, setting in motion the annual system we have now. Five years after that, the World Health Organization (WHO) established the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System, which monitors the changes in the predominant flu viruses circulating each year.