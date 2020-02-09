Multiple Studies Find Steroids Fight Severe COVID

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A slew of "gold standard" clinical trials offer new hope for patients battling severe COVID-19: cheap, common drugs known as corticosteroids appear to cut the death rate by a third.

Publication of new data on treatment with corticosteroids such as hydrocortisone or dexamethasone "represents an important step forward in the treatment of patients with COVID-19," said Dr. Hallie Prescott of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and Dr. Todd Rice, of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

They wrote an editorial accompanying four studies on corticosteroids and COVID-19, all published online Sept. 2 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

One of the studies was a "meta-analysis" -- a review of data looking at the combined results of seven different clinical trials. Those trials involved more than 1,700 critically ill COVID-19 patients treated at medical centers in 12 countries.

The data showed that the use of corticosteroids in the care of these patients cut the death rate (after one month of treatment) by about one-third, according to researchers led by Jonathan Sterne, of the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. This finding was true for patients requiring mechanical ventilation as well as those who required supplemental oxygen but not a ventilator, the research team added.

Overall, "these trial results from diverse clinical and geographical settings suggest that in the absence of compelling contraindications, a corticosteroid regimen should be a component of standard care for critically ill patients with COVID-19," Sterne's group concluded.

Quieting the storm

How might corticosteroids -- which have been around for decades -- help save lives threatened by COVID-19? As Prescott and Rice explained, these drugs work to counter the runaway inflammatory response -- the so-called "cytokine storm" -- that can drive late-stage COVID-19 and overwhelm patients' defenses.

In addition, many patients treated for COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) require ventilators to breathe because they develop a condition known as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is often seen in advanced cases of pneumonia and other illnesses, and can easily prove fatal.