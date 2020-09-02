WebMD Poll: More Acceptance of COVID Vaccine

Sept. 2, 2020 -- A new poll from WebMD finds that acceptance of a COVID-19 vaccine is gradually growing, with 54.6% of readers saying they would get one in the first year.

That number increased slightly from a WebMD poll released in July, which found that 42% said they would get the vaccine in the first 12 months.

Still, readers who took part in the poll aren’t eager to go first. Just 27.3% said they would get a vaccine in the first 3 months it’s available. In the July poll, a nearly identical number -- 26% -- said they would get the vaccine in the first 90 days.

In the new poll, 12.5% said they won’t get the vaccine at all. Another 21.4% are still unsure.

The latest poll of 1,000 readers also revealed a disconnect on how effective they think the vaccine should be. The FDA says that for any COVID vaccine to be approved, it will need to prevent infection, or decrease how severe it is, in at least 50% of the people vaccinated. Yet only 8.8% of readers said they consider the 50% standard effective. A majority of readers -- 65.2% -- thought the vaccine should be 75% to 99% effective to gain FDA approval.

When asked if they would get a vaccine that was 50% effective, just 25.6% of readers said yes, with another 35.5% saying they wouldn’t get it at that effectiveness rate. The rest -- 25.6% -- said “maybe,” and another 13.3% said “not sure.”

“We already know that people are worried about getting a COVID vaccine, and understanding how well the vaccine works could be another hurdle for patients,” says John Whyte, MD, chief medical officer of WebMD. “Public health officials face a tough challenge explaining to consumers what this vaccine can and can’t do.”

The poll found that the willingness to take the vaccine was lower among readers with school-age kids at home. In that group, 6% said they’d get the vaccine in the first 3 months, compared with 21.3% of readers with no children in kindergarten through 12th grade.