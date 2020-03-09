Can COVID-19 Cause Diabetes?

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A COVID-19 infection can cause a lot of serious, sometimes lingering health problems, like lung damage, kidney damage and ongoing heart issues. Lately, research has suggested it may also cause the sudden onset of insulin-dependent diabetes.

A new report details the case of a 19-year-old German with asymptomatic COVID-19 infection who ended up hospitalized with a new case of insulin-dependent diabetes.

Five to seven weeks before his diabetes developed, the young man's parents developed COVID-19 symptoms after an Austrian ski trip. Eventually, the entire family was tested. Both parents tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, as did the 19-year-old, indicating all had been infected with the coronavirus. However, the son had never had symptoms of the infection.

When the 19-year-old was admitted to the hospital, he was exhausted, had lost more than 26 pounds in a few weeks, was urinating frequently and had left-sided flank pain. His blood sugar level was over 550 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) -- a normal level is less than 140 mg/dL on a random blood test.

Doctors suspected he had type 1 diabetes. He tested positive for a genetic variant that is rarely associated with type 1 diabetes, but not genetic variants commonly present in type 1. He also didn't have antibodies that people with type 1 diabetes usually have at diagnosis.

New type of diabetes?

This left the experts puzzled. Was this type 1 or type 2 diabetes or some new type of diabetes? If it isn't type 1 diabetes, might this sudden onset diabetes go away on its own? And finally, they couldn't be sure that the COVID-19 infection caused the diabetes. It's possible it was a preexisting condition that hadn't yet been diagnosed.

Still, the authors of the study, led by Dr. Matthias Laudes of University Medical Centre Schleswig-Holstein in Kiel, Germany, believe they have a plausible explanation for how COVID-19 infections could lead to a new and sudden diabetes diagnosis. Their report is in the Sept. 2 Nature Metabolism.

Beta cells in the pancreas contain a significant number of so-called ACE2 receptors. These receptors are believed to be where the spike protein from the coronavirus attaches to cells. Beta cells produce insulin, a hormone that helps usher the sugar from foods into the body's cells for fuel. The authors theorized that a coronavirus infection, which affects the ACE2 receptors, might also damage beta cells in the pancreas.