Can Plexiglass Stop COVID?

Sept. 8, 2020 -- When the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in mid-March, the management at Milt & Edie's Drycleaners in Burbank, CA, knew they needed to protect their workers and customers. They mandated masks and hung plastic shields at every workstation where customers drop off clothes. The shields allow customers and workers to see each other and talk easily, but not worry about getting sneezed on or coughed on.

"We installed those almost immediately," says Al Luevanos, a manager at the cleaners. And it's not unnoticed by workers. "It makes me feel safer, knowing I work for people who care not only about the health of the customers but also the workers," says Kayla Stark, an employee.

Plexiglass partitions are seemingly everywhere these days -- grocery stores, dry cleaners, restaurant pickup windows, discount stores, and pharmacies. They're recommended by the CDC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), among others.

"Grocers were among the first retailers to adopt the plexiglass barrier," says Dave Heylen, a spokesperson for the California Grocers Association, Sacramento, an industry group that represents about 300 retail companies operating over 7,000 stores. Nearly all grocers did so, he says, without any formal recommendation from the association.

That’s also true nationwide, says Jim Dudlicek, a spokesperson for the National Grocers Association, in Arlington, VA, with more than 1,500 members from the retail and wholesale grocery industry. The association polled members when the pandemic hit and found that 84% of those who replied had put plastic shields in their stores. The association did not issue formal guidelines about barriers, but ''we advised our members to follow the CDC guidelines," he says.

Because of COVID-19, the plexiglass business is now booming. Sales of plexiglass, and the trademarked Plexiglas, increased two to three times over the $250 million in sales from March to May 2019, according to statistics supplied by the International Association of Plastics Distribution.