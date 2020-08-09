Permanent Nerve Damage for Some COVID-19 Survivors

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Placing a hospitalized COVID-19 patient in a face down position to ease breathing -- or "proning" -- has steadily gained traction as a pandemic lifesaver. But a small new study warns that it may lead to permanent nerve damage.

The concern is based on the experience of 83 COVID-19 patients who were placed face down while attached to a ventilator. Once they improved, all began post-COVID-19 rehabilitation at a single health care facility.

By that point, roughly 14% had developed a "peripheral nerve injury" (PNI) involving one or more major joints, such as the wrist, hand, foot or shoulder.

Despite that damage, study author Dr. Colin Franz said proning "is a lifesaving intervention, and we think it is saving lives during the COVID pandemic."

And although placing patients face down has been known to cause skin pressure injuries in non-COVID-19 patients, he said nerve compression injuries are typically uncommon with regular repositioning and careful padding.

"So we were very surprised to find 12 out of 83 patients with nerve injuries," said Franz, neurology director of the Regenerative Neurorehabilitation Laboratory at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

He characterized the nature of the nerve damage as so severe that affected patients were "unlikely to fully recover."

The damage included loss of hand function, frozen shoulder and foot dragging that may lead to a need for a brace, cane or wheelchair.

"Full recovery for nerve damage is estimated to occur in only about 10% of patients under the best of circumstances," Franz explained. "And the recovery that does take place will happen over 12 to 24 months."

In other words, the nerve damage might be the longest-lasting effect of COVID-19 for most of these patients, he suggested. And if the risk seen among the study group is any indication, thousands of patients worldwide could have the same damage, Franz said.

Franz noted that some, but not all, of the patients had pre-existing conditions such as diabetes that made them more likely to have nerve injuries from compression. Many of the patients were also old or obese.