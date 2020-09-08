Are Masks a Kind of Vaccine Against COVID-19?

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The world is still waiting for a safe, effective coronavirus vaccine. But new research now suggests that billions of people may already be using a crude vaccine of sorts: face masks.

The theory -- and it remains largely a theory -- is that by filtering out airborne coronavirus droplets and thereby lowering the dose of SARS-CoV-2 a person inhales, infections have much less chance of producing symptoms.

Much in the way vaccination works, an immune response would be triggered in the mask-wearer upon contact with a small amount of virus, but at a level that's not likely to cause serious illness.

"If this theory bears out, population-wide masking, with any type of mask that increases acceptability and adherence, might contribute to increasing the proportion of SARS-CoV-2 infections that are asymptomatic," said Dr. Monica Gandhi and Dr. George Rutherford in a commentary published Sept. 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Both authors are from the University of California, San Francisco.

There's some good evidence that masks could be working in this way, according to the two experts. They pointed out that animal studies conducted since the 1930s have borne out the notion of a "lethal dose," or how many viral particles are needed to cause severe disease.

More recently, studies conducted in hamsters seem to show that "higher doses of administered virus led to more severe manifestations of COVID-19," Gandhi and Rutherford wrote. And when the hamsters were protected with simulated masking, they "were less likely to get infected, and if they did get infected, they either were asymptomatic or had milder symptoms than unmasked hamsters," the experts noted.

For ethical reasons, similar trials in humans haven't been conducted. But population studies seem to support the "mask as vaccine" theory. For example, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that by mid-July about 40% of coronavirus infections were asymptomatic, but in areas of the United States where mask wearing was very prevalent, that number rose to 80%.