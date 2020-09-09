Sturgis Bike Rally: Superspreading Event or Not?

Sept. 9, 2020 -- The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that drew 462,000 biker enthusiasts to South Dakota in August was a superspreading event, responsible for more than 260,000 cases of COVID-19 -- or 19% of the 1.4 million new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 2 to Sept. 2, claim researchers from San Diego State University and an independent research institute.

South Dakota officials strongly disagree. In a statement Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem called the report "fiction" and "grossly misleading." State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton, PhD, said at a news briefing that the report numbers are ''a far cry" from reality. He said that 124 South Dakota residents who had attended the rally have been diagnosed with COVID.

A death from COVID-19 in Minnesota has also been linked to the rally.

Thomas Lee, PhD, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, reviewed the study but was not involved in the research. "I do agree the event led to more cases," he says. "What's debatable is the actual number, and everyone is never going to agree."