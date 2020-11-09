Blood Pressure Meds Can Affect COVID-19 Care

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- People with high blood pressure tend to fare worse when infected with COVID-19, and the chronic condition can complicate their treatment in unexpected ways, new research shows.

For example, some COVID-19 patients must be taken off their blood pressure medications if their blood pressure falls to dangerously low levels, a condition called hypotension. Otherwise, they'll risk dying or developing serious kidney injury, a new study reports.

"These studies show if their blood pressure is low when they present at a hospital, then they have a higher risk of having worse complications and likely worse chance of survival," said Dr. Benjamin Hirsh, director of preventive cardiology at Northwell Health's Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

"It would be very unwise to keep them on these medications if they're hypotensive because of some theoretical benefit from being on them," Hirsh continued. "All you're doing is worsening the chance they'll have complications."

High blood pressure is the most common chronic health condition among COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization, according to one of three studies presented at a virtual meeting of the American Heart Association on Thursday.

Among more than 11,000 people across 22 studies from eight countries, 42% of COVID-19 patients had high blood pressure, the researchers found. The next most common chronic illness was diabetes, which affected 23% of the patients.

High blood pressure on its own was associated with a higher likelihood of death, the combined results showed.

However, it's not high blood pressure itself that presents the most danger to COVID-19 patients. Instead, it's when their blood pressure plummets that they are at their most vulnerable, a smaller second study suggests.

Death is twice as likely in COVID-19 patients who arrive at the hospital with mild low blood pressure, the study of nearly 400 people treated at an Italian hospital found.

Low blood pressure also was associated with kidney injury among the hospital's COVID-19 patients. Those with severe hypotension (under 95/50 mm Hg) were nine times more likely to suffer a kidney injury, while mild hypotension (lower than 120/70) was associated with four times the risk of kidney injury.