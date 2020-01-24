No Canadian COVID Deaths for First Time in 6 Months

Sept. 14, 2020 -- For the first time in six months, Canada on Friday reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

Reuters said the last time that happened was on March 15, at the start of pandemic-related lockdowns, CBS News reported.

As of Saturday, there had been 137,676 COVID-19 cases and 9,214 deaths from the illness in Canada, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As the situation improves: "I am reminded of the ways Canadians have pulled together to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, said in a statement, CBS News reported.

"We have been physically apart from each other in order to plank the curve, but we have found new ways to be together, and connected, while at a distance."