Big Ten Reverses Decision, Will Have 2020 Season

Sept. 16, 2020 -- The Big Ten has reversed a decision to postpone its 2020 football season and the league says it will begin play the weekend of Oct. 24.

Just over a month ago, the Big Ten became the first major conference to postpone its season, but the conference's university presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Tuesday to go ahead with the season, the Washington Post reported.

The league says it will implement medical protocols such as daily coronavirus testing and enhanced cardiac screening.

"Our focus with the Task Force over the last six weeks was to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes. Our goal has always been to return to competition so all student-athletes can realize their dream of competing in the sports they love," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement, the Post reported.