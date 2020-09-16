Coronavirus and Apartments: What’s the Risk?

Sept. 16, 2020 -- If you live in an apartment building or condo complex, you already know it’s wise to mask up and keep your distance from others in common areas -- elevators, lobbies and hallways -- to avoid the coronavirus.

But what about your building’s HVAC unit? Could it be spreading the virus from one apartment or condo to another through the air vents?

Not to worry, experts say.

HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems in large residential buildings are not spreading COVID-19 by moving the virus from one dwelling to others, research shows.

In fact, multiple studies have shown that large air-handling systems can filter out viral particles from the air and knock down the spread of the virus.

Those conclusions are based on a handful of COVID-19 outbreaks in big residential and commercial buildings, including a high-rise tower in Hong Kong, the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and a five-story Chinese restaurant.

With colder weather soon to send us indoors for longer periods of time, that’s reassuring news, says Amesh Adalja, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

“Can an HVAC unit facilitate the spread of the virus in and of itself? We don’t have that type of epidemiological evidence,” he says.

But he points out that the venting from HVAC systems can, in fact, recirculate indoor air and push viral particles around a room, if they’re already in the air. So they can be “incidental” spreaders of the coronavirus, he says.

For example, a small outbreak of the virus at a restaurant in Guangzhou, China, last January was linked to venting from an air conditioning unit that allowed the viral particles in the air to spread from one infected diner to nine other people.

Chinese researchers who investigated the incident found that the AC unit’s air vents had acted like a fan, propelling those airborne respiratory droplets from the infected diner to others nearby.

Their findings -- detailed in a paper in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a journal published by the CDC -- did not suggest the AC unit had somehow absorbed viral particles from the air and then spread them widely.