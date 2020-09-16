‘Self-Care’ Urged for Women Caregivers Amid Pandemic

Sept. 16, 2020 -- Women have long been informal or unpaid caregivers for children, adults, or people with chronic illnesses or disabilities. In fact, two-thirds of caregivers in the United States are women, according to the CDC, which puts them at greater risk of poor physical and mental health.

Public health requirements during the pandemic, such as mental health, can also make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety -- which, in turn, may increase the risk to caregivers. Couple that with the fact that many caregivers are also essential workers and in industries impacted financially by the coronavirus epidemic, and the situation is ripe for serious health consequences.

The CDC released new practical guidance last week on how women facing unique challenges during the epidemic can care for both themselves and others.

“Balancing more than one role can be hard. When you’re responsible for taking care of yourself and others, the fear and anxiety about this new disease and what can happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children,” Pattie Tucker, DrPH, director of the CDC’s Office of Women’s Health, Office of Minority Health and Health Equity in Atlanta, said during a virtual CDC update.

Tucker emphasized that women need to focus on “self-care” first so they can take care of others. The CDC recommends caregivers protect themselves and others from COVID-19; eat foods that are safe and healthy; take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate; avoid excess alcohol; and exercise regularly while social distancing.

Caregivers can manage their stress by connecting with others, allowing themselves time to unwind, taking a break from ongoing COVID-19 news coverage, and talking to people they trust about their concerns and feelings, Tucker said.

If they need extra support, they can seek out support groups, counseling, and other resources on coping with stress.