Meager Meals, Dirty Rooms: Life in ‘Quarantine U’

Sept. 17, 2020 -- University of Michigan sophomore Cate Sullivan did not enter quarantine with high expectations. But when she was put in a room with a broken lock, a dirty shower, and had nothing more than potato chips for dinner, she wondered how she would make it 14 days.

Thankfully, Sullivan tested negative for COVID-19. Her time in the university apartment she was assigned didn’t exceed 24 hours. But the computer engineering major is speaking out to help change conditions for students who are quarantined in the future.

I was surprised. I felt going into this year that the University of Michigan generally knows what they're doing,” she says. “Now I’m a little less sure about how they're handling the whole thing in general.”

As universities scramble to accommodate sick and potentially infected students, Sullivan is one of several college students across the country who have complained about quarantine conditions. They say meager meals, unclean quarters, and a general lack of necessities have made isolation feel like a punishment -- adding to an already stigmatizing experience.

The University of Michigan is far from the only college with student complaints about quarantine conditions. Students at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa -- which has had more than 2,300 positive cases since mid-August -- have reported quarantined classmates roaming free. Same at the University of Notre Dame, with about 660 cases. Students at multiple schools have spoken out about inadequate accommodations that give students little to no motivation to stay quarantined.

Students at New York University have complained about expired food and downright bizarre meals -- like watermelon chicken salad -- and others have said they went as long as 2 days without receiving any food at all. One University of Georgia student shared a TikTok video showing "what the $2000 meal plan at uga looks like bc of covid”: a soggy burger and a tiny side salad with a handful of greens and a tomato in a zip-close bag. Another shared images of a room with a chair and a mattress covered in what appears to be mold.