EPA Adds to List of Coronavirus-Fighting Cleaners

Sept. 21, 2020 -- The number of common household cleaning products certified to kill the coronavirus continues to expand as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently added a veteran standby to its list of COVID killers.

Original Pine-Sol was proven effective against the coronavirus after 10 minutes, the EPA says. It joins other Clorox-brand products as well as several from Lysol on the EPA-approved list.

Consumers should expect the EPA to continue to add products to its list as they are tested and approved.

In July, the EPA said its testing had found that two Lysol products were the first household cleaning products proven effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.

While the EPA continues to test products, what does that mean for the other cleaners that consumers have been using -- if they can find them -- to diligently wipe down their doorknobs, countertops, and other common surfaces?

The active ingredients in the two Lysol products are quaternary ammonium and ethanol (ethyl alcohol), according to the EPA.

Bill Wuest, PhD, a chemistry professor at Emory University in Atlanta, says any products that have these ingredients should work as well.

“For all intents and purposes, it’s basically the same thing” as what is frequently found in many other brands and products, he says.

The EPA has a list of more than 400 products, known as List N, that are effective against viruses that are “harder-to-kill” than the one that causes COVID-19. But none of the individual products had been tested specifically against this coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist were the first. They can kill the SARS in 2 minutes, the EPA says.

“These products are distinct because of how they’ve been tested. As SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus, it has only recently become available for laboratory testing. These two products are the first for which EPA has completed its review of laboratory testing data confirming that the products are effective against SARS-CoV-2 when used according to the label directions,” an EPA spokesperson says in an email.