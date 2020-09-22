Many Metrics to Measure COVID-19, Which Are Best?

Sept. 22, 2020 -- You’ve seen the debates, on television or on social media, or even in your own conversations.

They go something like this: “We should reopen (schools, cities, states, countries) because the number of daily cases is down!” one person says. “No, no, you have to look at the death rate! That’s a lagging indicator and is still going up!” says another person. “And our hospitalization rate is still way too high!” a third person chimes in.

In this pandemic, there are many different metrics used to measure the situation. Each has its own usefulness and its own limits.

The metrics used to track the coronavirus pandemic typically include daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Analyzing these metrics separately can show how much community spread there is or whether hospital capacity is being reached.

“Metrics serve different purposes -- it depends on the purpose for using the data,” says Amesh Adalja, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) makes forecasts based on what is known about a disease and how people’s actions may affect that.

The IHME’s latest COVID-19 forecasts say the U.S. will reach nearly 317,000 deaths by Dec. 1, at the current rate of mask-wearing, which dropped to slightly below 50% nationally last week. But increasing mask wearing in public to 95% could save more than 67,000 lives, says Ali Mokdad, PhD, a professor of health metrics sciences at the IHME.

“Forecasts are not static but can change depending on public behavior,” says Mokdad, who’s also chief strategy officer for population health at the University of Washington. When people learn that new cases are rising, they start wearing masks and using social distancing again; and when they realize new cases are declining, they tend to drop their guard, he says.

New cases surged when governors lifted lockdowns in several states in the Southeast and Southwest in the spring. At least 34 states have now mandated statewide mask wearing.

To create the forecast, the IHME uses real-time infection data from Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center to model disease transmission and project how many Americans will die. The researchers then estimate how many Americans are wearing masks or using social distancing, which can change the final model.