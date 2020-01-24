Blood Test May Show Who Is at Risk of Severe COVID

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- If you're unfortunate enough to be admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, a common blood marker may predict how severe your illness might become, new research shows.

The blood marker is called "red cell distribution width" (RDW) -- basically, the greater the variance in the size of red blood cells, the poorer a patient's prognosis, the study authors explained.

A COVID-19 patient's RDW test result "was highly correlated with patient mortality, and the correlation persisted when controlling for other identified risk factors like patient age, some other lab tests and some pre-existing illnesses," said study co-author Dr. Jonathan Carlson, of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston.

The new study was published online Sept. 23 in JAMA Network Open and was led by Dr. John Higgins, a pathologist investigator at the hospital and associate professor of systems biology at Harvard Medical School.

"We wanted to help find ways to identify high-risk COVID patients as early and as easily as possible -- who is likely to become severely ill and may benefit from aggressive interventions, and which hospitalized patients are likely to get worse most quickly," Higgins said in a hospital news release.

To do so, they looked at blood tests for more than 1,600 adults diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection who'd been admitted to one of four Boston-area hospitals in March and April 2020.

Higgins and his team had expected that they might have to ferret out some obscure blood marker that might predict poor outcomes from COVID-19. But they quickly discovered that RDW -- already used in standard blood tests -- easily fit the bill.

In fact, patients whose RDW values were above the normal range when they were first admitted to the hospital had a risk of death that was 2.7 times that of patients whose test results were in the normal range, the researchers found. Overall, 31% of patients with above-normal RDW test results died, compared to 11% of those with normal RDW test results.

And if a patient's RDW rate was normal upon admission but then slowly began to rise to above-normal levels, that correlated with a rise in the patient's odds for death as well, the study found.