COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows Promise for Elderly

Sept. 29, 2020 -- An experimental vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 appears to generate more antibodies in people over the age of 70 than it does in even middle-aged adults.

If the antibody responses seen in the study translate into protection against the infection, the results could mean the elderly -- the population that has been hardest hit by COVID -- could receive strong protection from the shot. According to the CDC, eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have been in adults over age 65.

The vaccine, mRNA-1273, is made by the drug company Moderna, and it uses a new type of technology to coax the body to produce an immune response to the virus.

Basically, instructions for making the spike protein on the new coronavirus are injected into the body, where they are taken up by our cells. Cells then use those instructions to make the protein, which is released by the cells and recognized by the immune system. The immune system then makes weapons -- including antibodies -- against it. The hope is that when the real virus comes along, our bodies will have a jump-start and be ready to fight.

The study was small, with just 10 people included in each group, for a total of 40 people in the study. Results from the phase I trial of the vaccine show that adults over the age of 70 made roughly 3 times as many antibodies after their second dose, compared to adults ages 56 to 70.

“This is surprising because it has traditionally been observed that vaccine responses wane with age. Stated another way, antibody responses are usually lower with older age,” says Wilbur Chen, MD, who specializes in vaccine development in older adults at the University of Maryland. He was not involved in the study.

Traditional vaccines don’t usually work as well in the elderly, who are often the group most vulnerable to infections. Vaccine developers typically need to create special high-dose shots, or vaccines with added ingredients to stimulate the immune system -- called adjuvants -- in order to generate good protection.