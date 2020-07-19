Bald to Bold, Lockdown Locks Embrace All Styles

Sept. 30, 2020 -- Living in isolation, each day seems very much like the day before, and the day after. One way to measure the passage of time: our hair. It never stops growing. And people can’t seem to resist playing with it.

Ask for tales of lockdown hair escapades, and the responses flow in.

“My co-worker cut my hair into my office trash can with my desk scissors,” says Orly Strout of Hightstown, NJ. “I cut it myself at home, but the back was uneven. My co-worker couldn’t bear to see me walking around like that, so I stood in the middle of my office, holding my trash can behind my back. She then used my desk scissors to make it ‘more acceptable.’”

“I shaved off my beard of 14 years just in case I needed to wear a serious N95 mask, keeping only the mustache. My kids hated it, but I kinda liked it -- and not only did I like it, but so did my wife, Facebook friends, and even my father-in-law,” says Matt Gross of Brooklyn, NY. “I never in a million years would've thought of myself as a mustache guy, but here I am! I put on a cap and I'm an Italian cyclist. I wear a Hawaiian shirt and I'm straight out of the 1970s. It's a whole new me.”

"I sent this photo to my friend and hair guru, asking, ‘Bangs?' not realizing she was away from her desk,” says Debbie Kantro of Potomac, MD. Lockdown living left her too impatient to wait for a response. "Seconds later, with scissors from my desk, bad things happened."

On social media, humorous takes abound, under hashtags like #quarantinehair, #covidhair, and #quarantinecurls.

“Just an update on my ‘Quarantine Man’. It’s getting worse. The shorts are getting shorter, the beard is getting longer and the hair is out of control. I found this picture of @tomhanks in the movie Castaway and showed my husband. He said, ‘what’s your point?’ My point?! This was a character that was lost at sea for several months and stranded on a deserted island for years,” wrote Sara Blakely on Instagram.

“6 yr old reading Harry Potter: Mom! You’re just like Hermione. Me (blushing): Me? Brilliant, ambitious, no-nonsense thought-leader?? 6 yo: What? No. Here it says she has wild bushy hair. So that’s how #quarantinehair is going over here,” tweeted Stephanie Parks Taylor.

“I trimmed my bangs yesterday and am giving off very strong kid from the Shining vibes. So I've got that going for me. #covidhair #DIY #teacherlife,” tweeted Ms. Lane.