NYC Will Fine People Who Don't Wear Masks

Sept. 30, 2020 -- People in New York City who aren't wearing a mask will first be offered one, and then fined if they still refuse to cover their face, Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

His warning comes as the city's positive test rate for the new coronavirus went above 3% for the first time in months, CBS News reported.

"Our goal of course is to give everyone a free face mask and get them to wear one," he said. "We don't want to fine people. If we have to, we will. And that will be starting on a large scale today."

The city's positive test rate is 3.25%, but the seven-day rolling average is 1.38%, according to de Blasio. Indoor dining will be reassessed if that average exceeds 2%, and public schools will be closed if it rises above 3%, the city has said, CBS News reported.