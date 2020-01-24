Positive Coronavirus Tests Shut Down Two NFL Teams

Sept. 30, 2020 -- The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person activities Tuesday after three players and five staff members with the Titans tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Vikings hosted the Titans this past Sunday in Minneapolis but, as of Tuesday morning, had no positive test results for anyone on their club, NBC News reported.

The suspension of in-person activities was announced in a statement from the NFL and players union.

The Titans next scheduled game is hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Vikings are supposed to meet Houston, with both games set for Sunday. The statement didn't say if those games would go ahead, NBC News reported.