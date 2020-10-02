Officials Begin Task of Tracing Trump's Contacts

Oct. 2, 2020 -- Tracing the contacts of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after both tested positive for COVID-19 this week will likely involve reaching out to hundreds of people in at least two locations, public health experts say.

Besides the Trumps and White House adviser Hope Hicks, at least five more positive cases came to light Friday, including U.S. Sen Mike Lee, R-UT, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Calculating how many people will need to be traced will depend on when the Trumps became infected. At a White House news conference Friday, chief of staff Mark Meadows said Hicks’s positive diagnosis was known before Marine One, the president’s helicopter, departed Thursday as Trump headed to New Jersey for a fundraiser.

At that time, some staffers were pulled from the flight, which raised more questions about why the trip to the fundraiser proceeded. As many as 300 people attended the fundraiser at Trump’s golf club.

"I would have expected him to stand down and find some excuse to not go or to do it virtually," says Georges Benjamin, MD, executive director of the American Public Health Association. Because the president had remained negative for COVID up to that point, despite close contact with many people who had tested positive, "he may have had a false sense of security," Benjamin says. The better option, he says, would have been to quarantine.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, told reporters Friday afternoon that it was “deemed safe” for Trump to travel to the Bedminster event on Thursday.

“White House operations made the assessment it was safe for the president, in consultation with others,” she said and then walked away without giving other details.

Before the New Jersey event, Trump's schedule was also busy. Among other events, he had been in Cleveland, OH, on Tuesday for a debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and an outdoor rally in Minnesota attended by about 3,000 people. He also had ongoing meetings with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett after the announcement of her nomination last Saturday.