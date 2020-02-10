WebMD Poll: Health Care, Pandemic Important to Voters

Oct. 2, 2020 – More than two-thirds of WebMD readers – the majority of them women -- say a candidate’s policies on health care and how they’ll handle the COVID-19 pandemic are “very important” to their vote, a new poll finds.

In the poll of 1,000 readers, 67% ranked a candidate’s policies on healthcare as “very important.” An even higher percentage -- 69.5% -- also cite a candidate’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “very important” part of their vote.

Women were about 2.5 times as likely to rank both issues as “very important” as men were. About 51% of women, compared with 19% of men, say a candidate’s healthcare policies are “very important.” On COVID response, about 48% of women say the COVID-19 response is “very important,” as compared with 20% of men.

The vast majority or readers -- just over 83% -- say the current and future pandemic response is “very important” or “important” in how they plan to vote. Only 5% say the pandemic is “unimportant” or “very unimportant” to their voting decision.

A similar majority -- a little less than 83% -- say their chosen presidential candidate’s policies on health care are an important factor in this year’s election. About 5% say they’re not important.

“This country is facing serious issues related to health and health care. We’re 8 months into a pandemic that continues to challenge us, millions of people have already lost their health insurance, and millions more are at risk if they lose their jobs,” says John Whyte, MD, chief medical office at WebMD. “Given these challenges, it’s no wonder these issues are top of mind for voters.”

The U.S. has now reported nearly 7.2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 206,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As the virus has surged throughout the year, the pandemic has converged with other major election year concerns, such as the economy, education, housing, and transportation. Political disputes over the pandemic response, including the vaccine development process, social distancing, and face masks, have created cultural flashpoints.