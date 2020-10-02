What Trump’s Symptoms Mean for COVID Course

Oct. 2, 2020 -- President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts” after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the White House.

He and first lady Melania Trump said on Friday they had mild symptoms after testing positive for the disease.

Despite that, the president, who is at higher risk for severe illness because of his age and obesity, got a dose of an experimental antibody therapy on Friday “as a precautionary measure,” says his doctor, Sean Conley, DO.

Regeneron, the company that makes the “antibody cocktail,” released early results of the therapy this week, saying the drugs tamped down symptoms and reduced viral load in COVID patients who were not in a hospital and who had not mounted their own immune response to the virus. The first study included just 275 patients. Another study is underway to confirm the findings.

Trump got the highest dose of the therapy given to patients in the initial study, 8 grams. Conley says he had no side effects from his IV infusion.

The president will work from the presidential offices at Walter Reed, according to a statement from the White House. In a video Friday evening, he said he thinks he's doing "very well."

Medical experts say the next few days will be critical in determining the course of Trump’s illness.

Pieter Cohen, MD, has spent the past few months closely following patients through their first symptoms of COVID. He works in the COVID-19 respiratory clinic that was set up by the Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, MA.

In studying the history of the infection, he’s found that symptoms are almost always mild during the first few days and may look just like those of a run-of-the-mill cold or bout of flu. Those nondescript symptoms include a stuffy nose, coughing, a low-grade fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headaches, and gastrointestinal complaints like diarrhea and belly pain.

“All that’s really common and really indistinguishable from having any viral illness, or really even eating something that was a little bad the night before or being under a lot of stress,” Cohen says, noting that a loss of smell at this point is one symptom that is a little unusual.