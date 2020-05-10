COVID-Linked Syndrome Seen in Kids Found in Adults

Oct. 5, 2020 -- Adults can develop a coronavirus-linked syndrome that's similar to one seen in children, researchers report.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults (MIS-A) has killed at least three patients and disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minorities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, CNN reported.

Like multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), MIS-A isn't obviously linked to the new coronavirus and patients may not show any other symptoms suggesting coronavirus infection, the researchers said.

MIS-C -- which has affected several hundred children worldwide -- causes general inflammation. With proper treatment, children recover, CNN reported.

The CDC researchers' case study describes 27 adults, aged 21 to 50, with MIS-A.