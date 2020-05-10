Daily COVID-19 Cases in U.S. Highest in Months

Oct. 5, 2020 -- The highest daily rate of new COVID-19 cases in the United States in nearly two months was reported late last week.

There were 54,506 new reported cases on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University, the highest single-day number since 64,601 cases were reported on Aug. 14, according to CNN.

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, the United States had an average of 46,500 cases per day -- the most cases over five days since Aug. 14-18, the data show.

As of Saturday night, 21 states had more cases than in the previous week, just over half held steady, and there was a decline in just three states -- Texas, Missouri and South Carolina, CNN reported.