NYC Wants to Reinstate Coronavirus Restrictions

Oct. 5, 2020 -- New York City's mayor wants to close schools and reinstate restrictions on nonessential businesses in several neighborhoods to combat a spike in new coronavirus cases.

If the state gives permission, Mayor Bill de Blasio said shutdowns would begin on Wednesday in nine ZIP codes in the city, and about 100 public schools and 200 private schools would have to close, CBS News reported.

Indoor dining -- which only resumed a few days ago -- and outdoor restaurant dining would also shut down in the affected neighborhoods, and gyms would close.

The mayor said that places of worship would be allowed to remain open with existing restrictions, CBS News reported.