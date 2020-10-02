Why is Trump Taking Dexamethasone and Does It Work?

Oct. 5, 2020 -- As part of his treatment for COVID-19, President Donald Trump began taking dexamethasone, a steroid that can help patients with severe forms of the disease. Doctors have warned that taking the drug too early can hamper the immune system and make the illness worse, which has prompted questions about Trump’s COVID-19 prognosis and treatment.

In general, the steroid is recommended for hospitalized patients who need supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation, according to COVID-19 treatment guidelines from the National Institutes of Health. Trump received oxygen for about an hour Friday after his oxygen levels dropped briefly, his doctors said Sunday, and his oxygen saturation dipped to 93%, which prompted them to give a dose of dexamethasone. At the time of the briefing, Trump’s blood oxygen level was 98%.

“We decided that in this case, the potential benefits early on in the course probably outweighed the risks,” Cmdr. Sean Conley, DO, the White House doctor, said during the briefing.

A preliminary report about dexamethasone use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients showed that the drug lowered the chance of death for those who had supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation but not among those who didn’t need respiratory support. Overall, 482 of 2,104 patients, or 23%, who received dexamethasone died within 28 days, as compared with 26% of patients who received standard COVID-19 care but no steroids.

In particular, deaths were about a third lower for those who took dexamethasone while on mechanical ventilation and about a fifth lower for those who took the drug while receiving oxygen. The benefits also seemed to be clearer for patients who were treated more than 7 days after coronavirus symptoms began.

“However, there was no evidence that dexamethasone provided any benefit among patients who were not receiving respiratory support,” the authors wrote in TheNew England Journal of Medicine. “The results were consistent with possible harm in this subgroup.”

Glucocorticoids, or steroids like dexamethasone, suppress the immune system and are used to stop the overreaction that can occur with arthritis, autoimmune diseases, and organ transplants. In patients with severe COVID-19, the overreaction in the immune system can lead to lung, heart, and liver damage and, potentially, death.