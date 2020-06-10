Voting During COVID Pandemic: How to Do It Safely

Oct. 6, 2020 -- With the election less than a month away, 2020 is already a heated election year. Experts predict a massive turnout this November and during early voting periods in many states. But with COVID-19 still raging across the country, many would-be voters might wonder: What's the safest way to vote this year?

"From a COVID perspective, the safest way to vote would be voting by mail," says Krutika Kuppalli, MD, an assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina. All states offer some form of voting by mail, and some will automatically mail all registered voters an absentee ballot.

But Kuppalli acknowledges there are a "lot of challenges" when it comes to voting by mail. Those challenges include slow mail service and a lack of equipment and staff needed to count all the ballots in states that haven't allowed voting by mail in the past.

Record numbers of people have already cast ballots, whether by mail or through in-person early voting. The United States Elections Project says more than 4 million people have already voted, compared to just 75,000 at the same time in 2016.

Kuppalli is also vice chair of the Infectious Diseases Society of America's (IDSA) Global Health Committee. She helped write guidelines for healthy in-person voting from the IDSA and the Brennan Center for Justice.

If you can't vote by mail, first look at other options, she says. Vote early when there are fewer crowds and lines, or fill out your ballot at home and drop it off at a ballot drop box or other designated location in your state. It's especially important for people who are at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 infection to take these precautions, including people over age 65 and those with health conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, heart disease, and obesity.

Kuppalli recommends that you check with your local elections officials to see what early voting options there are where you live.